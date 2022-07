AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Austin Friday evening.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Jollyville Road, near U.S. Highway 183 and Oak Knoll Drive.

A man was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.