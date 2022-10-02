Austin Police are continuing an investigating into a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 23. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is open 24/7 to provide free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Simply dial 988.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are continuing an investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 23.

APD received a disturbance call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday involving a man and a woman over child custody in the 6100 block of Fairway Street. That’s near East Riverside Drive and Montopolis Drive.

The woman who called police said the man had a gun in his pocket and showed it to her. Initial reports indicated children were being held hostage by a man, later identified as 29-year-old Antonio Gonzales.

When APD officers arrived just after 9:30 a.m., Gonzales didn’t have children in his custody. An APD update Sunday said Gonzales exited a vehicle and was walking through the 1700 block of Brassie Street, armed with a handgun.

Gonzales initially put the gun against his head and later in his waistband, per APD. Gonzales didn’t comply with several commands from officers to lay on the ground, repeating to officers several times he was “going to kill himself,” per APD documents.

Since Gonzales was not in a building or vehicle and was outside, officers attempted to evacuate homes in the vicinity. Some residents opted to shelter in place instead, per APD.

A crisis intervention officer arrived on scene around 9:43 a.m., with SWAT arriving at 9:59 a.m. Crisis intervention officers and hostage negotiators worked to de-escalate the situation for two hours, speaking to him with a cell phone and loudspeaker. Gonzales’ gun was in his waistband and visible to officers, officials said.

Shortly before noon, SWAT officers tried to take Gonzales into custody with “less-lethal means,” including Tasers and less-lethal munitions. APD officials said Gonzales reached for his gun in his waistband, and a SWAT officer fired his gun, striking Gonzales.

Officers tried to deliver life-saving measures to Gonzales, but he was declared dead at 11:59 a.m.

The woman who initially called police was found safe, along with the children. No civilians or responding officers were injured in the situation.

Under APD protocol, the four officers involved are on administrative leave, with two investigations ongoing in this case:

Criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit, in coordination with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office

Administrative investigation conducted by APD’s Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight led by the Office of Police Oversight

Anyone with information on this situation is requested to call APD’s Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.