Car hits, kills pedestrian; 2020 on pace for deadliest year on Austin roads

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed Friday morning on Bluff Springs Road in southeast Austin.

Police say the person was in the road at the time of the crash at 1:30 a.m. The driver wasn’t in the car when police arrived, but they found the driver shortly after arrival, they said.

The vehicle ended up in a nearby yard.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics took the pedestrian to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries, but the pedestrian later died.

Police closed both sides of Bluff Springs Road closed while they investigated the crash, and it is now back open.

IN-DEPTH: Deadliest year on Austin roads ever?

It’s the 12th traffic death in Austin this year, and if the pace keeps up, 2020 will be the deadliest year ever on our roads.

Currently, Austin is on pace for 115 traffic deaths. That would surpass the 103 deaths in 2015, and would just be the second year we’ve ever topped 100 traffic deaths.

In 2019, there were 89 traffic deaths.

Austin traffic deaths, 2012-2019 with 2020 projection. (KXAN chart)

Austin traffic deaths, by the numbers:

2020 – 115 (current pace)

2019 – 88

2018 – 75

2017 – 76

2016 – 79

2015 – 103

2014 – 63

2013 – 75

2012 – 78

Kathy Sokolic, Chair of Central Texas Families for Safe Streets, spoke to the Austin City Council on Thursday about Vision Zero ATX, which aims to reduce traffic deaths to zero by 2025. As the chart shows, it’s trending the wrong way.

“Sometimes, when you put safe systems in place, it takes awhile to show the results of all that hard work,” she said. “We will see results, but we also all have to take ownership of this and be part of the solution.”