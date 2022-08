AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a person died at the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood.

Police say they were called to the 2100 block of East Oltorf Street between Burton Drive and Douglas Street at 9:09 p.m. That’s just east of Interstate 35.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics took the adult patient to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Austin Police investigate deadly shooting on E. Oltorf Street. (KXAN: Tim Holcomb)

Austin Police did not have any information about possible suspects.