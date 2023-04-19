AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a man died Tuesday night after a shooting at a north Austin apartment complex.

The Austin Police Department responded around 10:20 p.m. to The Hedge Apartment complex, which is on the southbound service road of Interstate 35 just northeast of Powell Lane.

Police said they got multiple calls about a man who had been shot. Officers arrived and tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not have information on a suspect but said there was no known threat to the public.

According to APD, the man was found by two people who called 911.

Austin Police say this was Austin’s 24th homicide of 2023.