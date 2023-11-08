AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said one person died in a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in North Austin in early November.

According to police, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the intersection of East Powell Lane and Sam Rayburn Drive. That is just northwest of the Highway 183 and Interstate 35 interchange.

Police said the driver left the scene, but was later identified by detectives. Police did not identify the driver or the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

APD said the incident is being investigated as Austin’s 76th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 79 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111, APD said. People can submit anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.