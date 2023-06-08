AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly accidental shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in northwest Austin, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 6800 block of West Courtyard Drive, the release said. Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the scene, and along with on-scene officers, found the victim, Parsa Danesh, with “obvious trauma to his body,” police said.

Danesh died on the scene, according to police.

Investigators believe Danesh’s death resulted from an accidental shooting, the release said. Additionally, police said no charges will be filed at this time after consulting with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

The case remains as an open investigation, police said.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Homicide Unit at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 32nd homicide of 2023.