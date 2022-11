AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said Wednesday it was investigating a dead body found near the intersection of Parmer Lane and MoPac Expressway.

APD said investigators arrived at the scene at approximately 10:44 a.m.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages, and there were no other details to provide as of 1:15 p.m.

APD investigating dead body found in north Austin (KXAN viewer photo)

