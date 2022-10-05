AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery at a central Austin bank Tuesday.

APD said the robbery occurred at approximately 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union in the 1200 block of West 42nd Street.

Austin Police said the suspect entered the bank armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the employees. APD said the suspect then left with the cash and fled the area.

Police described the suspect as a Black man approximately 5’9”- 6’0” tall with a thin build in their mid-20s to early 30s. The suspect was last seen wearing an orange, long sleeve shirt, white surgical mask, dark-shaded sunglasses, brown beanie, khaki pants and work boots.

APD asked that anyone with information regarding the case call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.