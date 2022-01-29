APD investigating after officer shoots, injures man in north Austin early Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has launched an investigation after an officer shot a man in north Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man is expected to survive the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in a stable condition, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

Chacon explained what happened in a press conference early on Saturday morning.

He said that officers responded to reports of a shooting off I-35, close to the intersection with St Johns Avenue, at about 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a man shot a woman. The woman left the scene in a vehicle, but the suspect was still on foot in the area, officers were told.

APD Chief Joseph Chacon gives a briefing after an officer shot a man in north Austin (Picture: KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Chacon said an officer saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the parking lot of a nearby motel.

The man did not follow the officers’ demands to get on the ground, Chacon said.

Instead, the suspect began walking away from the officer and moved between two vehicles. At this time, the officer moved to intercept the suspect and the two came “face to face”, according to Chacon.

At that point, shots were fired by the police officer. Other officers approached the scene and treated the man for his injuries.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Chacon added.

APD officers were also working a homicide in northeast Austin on Saturday morning, and Chacon said investigators are working to determine if there is a link between the two incidents.

The officer who fired their weapon has been with the department for two and a half years. They have been placed on administrative duty.

A video of the incident will be released within 10 business days, per APD policy.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 911.