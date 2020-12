Austin police investigate suspicious death near camp on Riverside Drive Dec. 8 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to a suspicious death in southeast Austin at Riverside Drive and Willow Creek Drive Tuesday afternoon. Police say a call came in at 12:25 p.m.

KXAN Crews on scene report police are investigating the area near a camp.

APD expects to hold a media briefing at a later time on the incident.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.