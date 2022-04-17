AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department are on scene and investigating a suspicious death reported in south Austin Sunday morning, department officials said in a tweet. Police responded to the 200 block of East Milton Street, off South Congress Avenue.

In a press conference Sunday morning, APD officials said the call came in around 4:30 a.m., with the caller reporting they had found a body in the road. Officials said the victim is a male and there was a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

APD did not provide any information on suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 512-477-3588 as homicide detectives continue to investigate.