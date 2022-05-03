AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD said the incident happened just at 2:20 a.m. on April 2 in the 6000 block of Springdale Road. That’s near Manor Road in east Austin.

The preliminary investigation of the incident showed the driver of a red Ford Mustang traveled southbound on Springdale Road when it collided with the driver of a silver Lincoln Continental.

The driver of the Continental had pulled over in the bicycle lane to previously assess damage to the car when the driver of the Mustang hit the passenger side of the Continental, causing the person to hit his head on the pavement, APD said.

The driver of the Mustang continued traveling southbound on Springdale without stopping to check on the victim. The victim, APD said, is currently at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Mustang will have damage to the passenger side and missing the passenger side mirror, APD said. The make and model of the Mustang could be anywhere between 2014 and 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at 512-974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.