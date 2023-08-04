AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said Friday a man’s death in south Austin isn’t being investigated as a homicide.

Around 11:35 a.m. Friday, police said a caller reported there was a person in the backyard of a home near the 5200 block of Emerald Meadow Drive, which is close to Stassney Lane between Menchaca Road and First Street.

Officers found a man “obviously” dead when they arrived at the home.

“It’s an undetermined death at this time,” APD Officer Andrew Horne said.

It’s unclear how that person was connected with the home or how they arrived in the backyard, APD said.

“Nothing obvious at all to point to cause of death and whether there would be foul play or not. Still undetermined. Still very fresh investigation,” Horne said.