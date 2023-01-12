A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin, Jan. 12, 2023. (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the incident was a medical call and the person did not have a gunshot wound, as ATCEMS previously reported.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department investigated an incident in downtown Austin Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 10:24 a.m. at West 10th and Nueces Street. That location is directly behind the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center.

APD said the original call was for a potential shooting or stabbing. In a later update, police said the incident was determined to be a medical call.

A person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN.

Roads in the area were closed Thursday morning for about two hours.