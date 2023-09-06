AUSTIN (KXAN) – Days after taking over the Austin Police Department, Interim Chief Robin Henderson will address the newest members of her department Wednesday.

According to an Austin Police announcement, Chief Henderson will address 19 cadets from the 148th Cadet Class after the traditional Chief’s Run Wednesday morning.

The APD’s Assistant Chiefs will join the cadets on the run at the south end of the Congress Avenue Bridge and end at the Texas State Capitol Peace Officers Memorial.

According to APD, the Chief’s Run focuses on unity within the community.

The cadets will be commissioned during a graduation ceremony Friday morning at Bannockburn Church on 7100 Brodie Ln.

Henderson has served with APD for 26 years, most recently as chief of staff to former Chief Joseph Chacon, who announced his retirement Aug. 21. Henderson began serving as interim police chief effective the first week of September until a search for a permanent chief is completed, according to the city.

Henderson was named as the assistant police chief in 2020, then in 2021 promoted to chief of staff.