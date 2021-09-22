APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon chosen as permanent chief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Department have selected Joseph Chacon as their new chief of police, sources tell KXAN. Chacon beat out two other finalists for the job from the Los Angeles and Dallas police departments.

Chacon, who has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, was chosen to serve as interim chief in late March after former APD Chief Brian Manley announced his retirement in February.

Chacon has been with the department since 1998 and has served in several roles before becoming interim chief, including police officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, and assistant chief of police.

According to application files previously obtained by KXAN, Chacon previously worked in El Paso from 1992-98 as a police officer, patrol officer and detective. He has a bachelor of applied arts and sciences degree from Midwestern State University and a master of public administration degree from the University of Texas at Arlington’s School of Urban and Public Affairs.

The search for a new chief after Manley drew more than 40 candidates from all over the country, including Chacon. In June, KXAN confirmed he had formally filed his application for the chief position.

The city announced Chacon had made it to the final stages of the interview process last month, along with two other candidates from the Los Angeles and Dallas police departments. All three candidates had the chance to speak to the community and answer questions at two meet and greets.

Chacon has already guided APD through a few large-scale incidents during his time as interim chief, most notably a triple murder in April and a mass shooting in downtown in June that killed one and injured 14 others.

He has also overseen changes within the police department, in regard to staffing and the officer shortage.