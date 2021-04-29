APD Interim Chief Chacon, other Texas chiefs to talk about permitless carry bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon, along with other police chiefs from around Texas, will speak from the Capitol building regarding the permitless gun carry bill currently in the Texas Legislature at 8 a.m. Thursday.

They’ll deliver the remarks from the south steps of the Capitol building as a special committee, made specifically to discuss the bill, will convene at the Capitol on Thursday. If it’s raining, the conference will be held at 1005 Congress Ave.

We will post the remarks from the press conference in this story.

