AUSTIN (KXAN) — During this holiday season, Austin Police Department officers will patrol and look for drunk drivers, according to a news release from APD.

During this time, a ‘No Refusal Initiative’ will be in effect each night from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1, the release said.

Police said this initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws and to keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions.

Furthermore, police will apply for blood search warrants on any suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law, according to the release.

APD and the City of Austin Transportation Department continue to focus on preventing deaths on Austin’s streets, highways and waterways, the release said.