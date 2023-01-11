AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a pedestrian killed in a Dec. 31 car crash.

Lloyd P. Goodnoe died days after a driver hit him in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane just before 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. APD detectives are still looking for the driver who hit Goodnoe, per a release.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved in the fatal crash is asked to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit by calling 512-974-8111. Anonymous tips can also be submited via the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.

APD is offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

The crash marked Austin’s 115th fatal crash of 2022, with 121 crash fatalities last year. By comparison, there were 111 fatal crashes resulting in 120 deaths in 2021, per APD.