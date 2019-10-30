APD identifies young woman killed in north Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a young woman who was killed in a crash on Burnet Road in Austin on Sunday.

Mary Grace Serrano, 21, was the passenger in a Hyundai Sonata that crashed in the 10700 block of Burnet Road around 8:45 a.m.

Police said the car left the roadway to the right, traveled into and out of a ditch, then landed upside down.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

APD has asked for anyone with information about the incident to contact them. They should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8164.