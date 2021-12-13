APD identifies worker hit, killed by SUV on I-35 frontage road Friday

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified one of two workers killed Friday in a crash on the Interstate 35 frontage road in east Austin.

APD said Jeremy Singleton, 30, was hit a black 2015 Porsche SUV that veered off the road going northbound down the service road near Teri Road around 9:30 a.m. The Porsche went on to the grassy median where workers were installing road signs where it hit two of them. The other worker killed in the crash hasn’t been identified by APD yet.

APD said this was the 106th deadly traffic crash in Austin this year, and 115 people have been killed. At this time in 2020, there were 81 deadly crashes with 86 deaths.

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

During a briefing following the crash Friday, APD officers said speed was “obviously” a factor in the crash, and other workers were in the area when the crash happened.

The driver of the Porsche has yet to be identified publically by APD and was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if any charges are going to be filed, APD said. Anyone with information about the case should call APD’s highway investigation division at 512-974-8111. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.