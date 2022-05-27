AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a woman hit and killed by a car in northeast Austin.

Fabiola Cervantes, 29, was struck around 3:30 a.m. on May 21 in the 7000 block of the E. US 290 service road. That’s near Berkman Drive and Nelson Field.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling east when it hit Cervantes in the road. She was taken to the hospital, where she died later that morning.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

This is Austin’s 43rd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 44 fatalities.