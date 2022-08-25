One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 near Midwood Parkway, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A six-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of State Highway 71 Monday resulted in the death of a 52-year-old woman. On Thursday, Austin police released additional details surrounding the crash.

According to the Austin Police Department, a box truck driver failed to maintain a clear distance and hit five vehicles that were stopped at a red light.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles, Shala Morgan, died at the scene as a result of the crash

A release said all of the other drivers involved in the crash remained on the scene and cooperated while officers began conducting an investigation.

One person died after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 in Oak Hill on Monday morning. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 66th fatal crash of 2022, according to APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.