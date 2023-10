AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash in September in southeast Austin.

On Sept. 30, first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Bastrop Highway around 5:30 a.m.

APD said the driver, 22-year-old Angel Parra, was taken to the hospital where Parra died.

Police said this was investigated as Austin’s 69th fatal crash of 2023.