Editor’s Note: This video is previous KXAN coverage about a weekend boat crash on Lake Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department identified a 14-year-old who was recovered from a boat crash in Lake Austin over the weekend, according to an APD news release.

Multiple agencies conducted a thorough search and recovery operation for the teen, who was ejected from the boat, APD said. The crash seriously injured four others.

Police identified the teen as Kaden Forke, 14.

Forke was recovered Monday evening and pronounced dead, police said.

Ken Campbell, assistant chief of the CE-Bar Fire Department, said Sunday that the single-boat crash happened after a boat went over the wake of another boat and lost control. Then, the boat hit the bank of Lake Austin where at least one person was ejected.

He could not confirm if the passengers were wearing life jackets.