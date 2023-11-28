AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the driver who died in a crash on Ben White Boulevard earlier this month.

According to APD, a sedan and an SUV crashed in the 1000 block of West Ben White Boulevard shortly after midnight Nov. 20.

The driver of the sedan, identified by APD as Ugochukwu Mbakwe, 35, died at the scene.

APD said the driver and a passenger that were traveling in the SUV were not injured and are cooperating with the investigation.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 79th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 82 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.