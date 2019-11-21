APD identifies pedestrian killed in deadly crash on 51st Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a pedestrian killed in a deadly crash in central Austin on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Police say 49-year-old Rachelle Velin Covey was attempting to cross five lanes of traffic at the 1100 block of East 51st Street around 8:36 p.m. A white 2017 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east along the inside lane of East 51st Street when it hit Covey.

Covey was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where she died later that evening. The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is working with police. No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

Covey’s death marks the 72nd fatal traffic crash and 74th fatality. Comparatively, at this time in 2018, there were 66 fatal crashes and 67 fatalities.