AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a man killed after he was hit by a vehicle April 30 in north Austin.

APD said Inocencio Gomez, 64, was crossing the road around 9:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of N. Lamar Blvd. when he was hit by a vehicle going northbound. Gomez was taken to Dell Seton for treatment, but died from his injuries the same night, APD said.

APD didn’t release any information about the vehicle or driver that hit Gomez.

It’s the 36th deadly crash in Austin in 2022, APD said, and 37 people have died as a result. At this time in 2021, there were 35 deadly crashes with 37 fatalities.

Anyone with information about the crash should call APD’s highway investigation tipline at 512-974-8111 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. The Crime Stoppers app or the Austin PD app are also options to submit tips, and as with all tips, people can remain anonymous.