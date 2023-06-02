AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man killed following a crash involving a motorcycle May 25 in north Austin.

APD said detectives believed Devin Graves, 33, was traveling south in the 10400 block of North Mopac Expressway when he lost control and crashed into the outside guardrail.

Officials said Graves died at the scene.

APD said this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 37th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 37 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2022, 44 fatal crashes resulted in 45 deaths.

Police said the investigation was still pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.