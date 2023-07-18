AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department identified the motorcyclist who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash in west Austin over the weekend, according to an APD news release.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash between the motorcycle and an SUV driver in the 4900 block of FM 2222 Road, according to police.

The motorcyclist, Denis Joe Watkins, died on the scene, police said. The SUV driver remained on the scene, was not impaired and cooperated with the investigation, the release said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 53rd fatal crash of 2023, which resulted in 53 fatalities for the year, according to police.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.