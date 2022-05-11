AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a man who died following a collision April 26 on West Parmer Lane in northwest Austin.

APD said Ryan Ford, 33, died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle at 10:37 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Parmer Lane. That’s near Lakeline Boulevard and Neenah Avenue.

Ford was rushed to a hospital in Round Rock following the crash but died two days later on April 28, APD said. Police didn’t release any information about the other vehicle, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should call APD’s highway investigation tipline at 512-974-8111 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. The Crime Stoppers app or the Austin PD app are also options to submit tips, and as with all tips, people can remain anonymous.

APD said the crash is the 34th deadly crash in Austin, resulting in 35 deaths. At this time in 2021, Austin had 33 deadly crashes with 35 deaths.