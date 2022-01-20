APD identifies man who died Jan. 15 in crash on Highway 183

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Jan. 15 in southeast Austin.

APD said at 1:05 a.m., Darlan Manrique Pena Rodriguez, 32, hit the divider between U.S. Highway 183 and the exit ramp to get on State Highway 290. He was pronounced dead at the scene, APD said.

APD asks anyone with information about the incident to call their Highway Investigation tip line at 512-974-8111. This is the second deadly traffic crash of 2022 in Austin, and those crashes have resulted in three deaths. On this date last year, there were four crashes with four deaths in Austin.