APD identifies man who died in northwest Austin motorcycle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a man who died after being ejected off his motorcycle in a northwest Austin crash on Sunday.

Austin Police said the crash happened in the 7800 block of San Felipe Blvd. just after 11 p.m.

Police said 51-year-old Alberto Martinez was traveling southbound when he appeared to hit a curb and was ejected.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Austin Police Department said anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

This is the city’s third fatal crash of 2022, APD said.