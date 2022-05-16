AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the man who died after a motorcycle crash May 4 on Interstate 35 in north Austin.

APD said Christian Joseph Boutros, 27, was thrown off his motorcycle following a crash and died at the scene in the 7100 block of N. Interstate 35 in northeast Austin. That’s near St. Johns Avenue and south of East Anderson Lane/U.S. Highway 183.

The crash happened at 7:48 p.m., APD said. Austin-Travis County EMS said medics performed CPR on Boutros after they arrived.

APD said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and it’s considered the 37th deadly traffic crash for the department this year, resulting in 38 deaths. At this time in 2021, there were 36 fatal crashes with the same amount of deaths.