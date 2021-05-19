APD identifies man who died in city’s 40th deadly crash in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police named the person who died May 16 in the city’s 40th deadly traffic crash Wednesday.

Police said Russell Charles McKiernan, 51, was driving a 2005 Hyundai when a crash happened with a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu at 2:11 p.m. in the 800 block of Payton Gin Rd. near the road’s intersection with Lamar Boulevard in north Austin.

McKiernan was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas for treatment after the crash, but he died later that night, police said.

The other driver stayed at the scene, police said, and is cooperating with the investigation. Police don’t anticipate to file any charges against the driver.

Police say 42 people have died in traffic crashes this year in Austin, and that’s well above the mid-May 2020 pace of 34 crashes resulting in 36 deaths.