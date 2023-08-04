Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 4, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified a man who died after a crash in northwest Austin Sunday afternoon.

Police said 39-year-old Brandon L. Robinson was on a motorcycle when he crashed into a wall. APD said Robinson died at the scene.

According to a release, APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the US 183 NB to SH 45 EB Ramp at 1:19 p.m.

APD said this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 55th fatal crash of 2023, which has resulted in 58 fatalities for the year.