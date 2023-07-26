AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department identified a man who was shot and killed by an APD officer July 20 in south Austin.

APD identified 60-year-old James Woodrome as the man killed.

According to police, officers responded to a call shortly before 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of Menchaca Road. The caller told police a woman was banging on an apartment door stating a man was chasing her.

The woman told police a man, later identified as Woodrome, was chasing her through the apartment complex and he had a knife.

APD said Woodrome approached officers in the parking lot of the apartment complex while they were speaking to the woman, and police said he was holding a knife in his hands.

According to APD, the officers began to command Woodrome to drop the knife while attempting to de-escalate the situation.

“He did not comply with the commands and repeatedly yelled at the officers to shoot and kill him,” APD said.

One officer deployed a department-issued stun gun, but it was ineffective. APD said Woodrome continued to walk toward the officers.

“Officers continued commands to drop the knife and walk backward, creating more distance between them and Mr. Woodrome. Officers also requested the female stay back,” APD said.

Another officer then deployed a department-issued stun gun a second time. However, it did not affect Woodrome, and he continued to move toward the officers with the knife in his hand, according to APD.

An officer then discharged his department-approved firearm toward Woodrome, at which point he fell to the ground. A knife was found on the ground next to Woodrome, and officers moved it away from him.

“Once the scene was made safe by removing the knife, the officers immediately performed life-saving measures and requested medical assistance at the scene,” APD said. “Mr. Woodrome succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene at 5:19 a.m. No other civilians or officers sustained physical injuries.”

APD said the incident was captured on three officers’ body-worn cameras, and it is expected to be released within 10 business days from when the incident occurred.

APD said it was continuing to investigate the shooting.