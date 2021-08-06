APD identifies man killed on motor scooter in downtown Austin crash

A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash on the Interstate 35 service road near Seventh Street early Tuesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the man killed Tuesday in a crash involving a motorized scooter and another vehicle on the Interstate 35 service road.

APD says Keegan Connell Mosley, 31, was riding the scooter when he ran a red light and collided with a Jeep Wrangler around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of the North I-35 service road and East Seventh Street in downtown Austin.

Mosley was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arrival.

Investigators are still working on the case, and if anyone knows more about what happened they should call the APD highway investigation tip line at 512-974-8111.

This was Austin’s 66th deadly traffic crash of 2021, APD said, and 71 people have died as a result of the crashes. At this time in 2020, there were 51 crashes and 56 deaths.