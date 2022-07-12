AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the person killed in a north Austin shooting July 9.

Michael Richardson, 37, was found with several gunshot wounds in a tent near the InTown Suites, located in the 9900 block of N. Lamar Blvd., according to APD. Officers were called to the scene around 7:22 a.m. and medics performed CPR, but Richardson died at the scene, APD said.

APD said in a briefing after the incident that there was a person of interest in the case, but no arrests had been made. In the most recent press release identifying the victim, APD did not mention any arrests.

In the release, APD said the incident began as an argument between two men, and it escalated. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Richardson’s death was caused by gunshots, APD said.

It’s the 38th homicide APD is investigating this year.

Anyone with information about the incident should call APD’s homicide division at 512-974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.