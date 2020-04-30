APD identifies man killed in southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a man killed in a southeast Austin crash Monday April 20.

Police say that around 3:43 p.m. a white flatbed truck ran a red light while crossing the eastbound lanes of East Ben White Boulevard while traveling south along Todd Lane.

The flatbed crashed into the driver’s side of a white 2011 Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford, identified as Lucino Gonzales LandaVerde, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:02 p.m.

Police say no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512)-974-6873.

LandaVerde’s death marks the 28th deadly crash in Austin in 2020, and the 30th traffic fatality. By comparison, by this time in 2019 there were 24 traffic fatalities.