APD identifies man killed in south Austin crash on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man killed after crashing into a pole in south Austin on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Investigators say 25-year-old Carlos Asteven Alvarez-Recarte was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango south along the 9900 block of Interstate Highway 35 near South Park Meadows. According to reports, around 3:56 a.m. Alvarez-Recarte crashed into a light pole.

Both Alvarez-Recarte and the passenger traveling with him were taken to the hospital. Alvarez-Recarte died from his injuries 12 days later on Oct. 4.

Police did not say what caused Alvarez-Recarte’s car to crash into the light pole.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424.

Alvarez-Recarte’s death marks the 67th traffic fatality in 2019 and the 65th fatal traffic crash. For comparison, by this time in 2018 there were only 54 traffic fatalities and 53 fatal crashes.