AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police have identified a pedestrian who died after a crash with a tow truck on Sunday morning in south Austin.

According to APD, Joseph Barron, 28, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of the service road of East Ben White Boulevard and South Congress Avenue. APD officers responded to the crash at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police say the tow truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Austin Police say they are investigating the crash as Austin’s 27th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 27 fatalities for the year.