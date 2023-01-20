AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Austin Police Department released details surrounding a police shooting that occurred late Sunday evening in the 600 block of W. Colorado Street in downtown Austin.

APD said on the day of the incident, dispatch received several 911 calls at approximately 11:33 p.m. regarding a man with a gun firing shots in the area. According to police, the calls were all received within seconds of each other. A minute later, APD received a call saying someone had been shot.

Officers arrived at 11:35 p.m. and began searching for the man with the gun and continued searching the area while gathering information about the suspect’s description and last known direction of travel, according to APD.

A shooting victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and officers provided medical aid to the victim as Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he was treated and discharged.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., three Austin Police officers found a man, later identified as 31-year-old Anthony Marquis Franklin, who matched the description of the shooter.

APD said Franklin had a gun, and officers issued commands for him to drop it. Franklin did not listen and instead, ran away from the officers.

While in pursuit, officers continued to issue commands for Franklin to drop the gun and to show his hands, but Franklin did not listen.

According to police, Franklin soon ran onto the porch of a building, and officers continued to order Franklin to show his hands. Franklin then jumped off the porch and fell to the ground.

“Within seconds, all three officers fired their Department-issued firearms at [Franklin,] striking him. [Franklin] threw the gun toward a vehicle parked on the street near him. The gun landed directly in front of [him,]” APD said.

Officers then told Franklin not to move, and he complied. Officers then approached, secured and searched him before performing life-saving measures.

EMS arrived at the scene and took Franklin to the hospital with serious injuries at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to APD. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

“The incident was captured on three officers’ body-worn cameras. Three APD officers discharged their Department-approved firearms. Per APD protocol, the officers have been placed on administrative leave,” police said.

APD said the department would conduct two concurrent investigations into the incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.