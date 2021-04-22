APD identifies man hit, killed on I-35 April 14 in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man who died after he was hit by a car April 14 on Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane in north Austin.

APD says Duston Theron Harrison, 39, was killed after the driver of a green 2002 Chevrolet Suburban hit him in the 12100 block of N. I-35. Harrison was hit in the southbound lanes, police said. The driver of the Suburban stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No charges are anticipated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-4424.

This is the 27th deadly traffic crash in Austin this year, and they’ve resulted in 29 deaths. At this time last year, there were 26 deadly crashes with 28 deaths.