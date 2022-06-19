AUSTIN (KXAN) – An affidavit said 19-year-old Christian Alexander Prieto Jr. was arrested and detained after a standoff occurred near the University of Texas campus early Friday.

Prieto was booked into the Travis County Jail at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, he was charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is held on a $375,000 bond–$75,000 for each of the five charges.

According to jail records, Prieto was still in custody Sunday.

No attorney was listed in court records.