AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a man accused of shooting an APD detective in southeast Austin on Sunday.

APD said two detectives responded to a “check welfare” call on Channel Island Drive at approximately 8 p.m. That’s in an area east of Interstate 35 and west of Onion Creek.

The caller said he had not seen his neighbor for six to eight months and provided more details that indicated something could be wrong, according to APD.

The department said the detectives noted the home seemed in disrepair, with an abnormal vegetative growth that appeared unmaintained for some time in the backyard.

The detectives contacted their supervisor about the findings, and they were authorized to attempt entry into the residence.

The detectives knocked on the front door but did not receive a response, so the door was kicked in to check on the welfare of the resident.

“As the door opened, and before entering the residence, the Detectives identified themselves as Austin Police. The resident said, “What?” and the detectives again identified themselves as Austin Police. Within seconds, the resident, later identified as [56-year-old] Dwayne Brzozowski, moved toward the detectives with a firearm,” APD said.

According to APD, one detective said “Gun!” and both detectives moved away from the residence in opposite directions. APD said Brzozowski then came out of the residence with a firearm.

The department said as the detectives took cover, Brzozowski began to shoot.

“Both detectives were providing updates over the police radio, and other officers in the city rushed to the scene to assist,” APD said.

According to the department, at approximately 9:05 p.m., one of the detectives said over the police radio that he was shot and needed assistance. The detective has not yet been identified as of Friday.

A K-9 officer found the injured detective in the open garage of a nearby residence and move him to safety, while the second detective maintained cover at a nearby residence until other officers arrived, according to APD.

“During the encounter, both original detectives discharged their Department-approved firearms,” APD said.

The department said Brzozowski went back into his residence, and at 9:17 p.m., a SWAT call-out was initiated to assist at the scene.

APD said at 11:57 p.m., Brzozowski left the residence and surrendered to police without further incident.

“As he was taken into custody, it was apparent Mr. Brzozowski had a gunshot wound, and officers rendered medical aid to him. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition,” APD said.

Brzozowski now faces two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony, and two counts of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

APD said the incident was captured on the two detectives’ body-worn cameras, and the video will be released within ten business days.

The APD detective that was injured and discharged his department-approved firearm has 8 years and 11 months of service with the department, and the second detective that discharged his department-approved firearm has 10 years and three months of service with APD. Both detectives have been placed on administrative leave.

APD said it would conduct two concurrent investigations into the incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.