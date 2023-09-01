AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police on Thursday identified the driver who died after a three-vehicle crash on Burnet Road on August 2.

According to APD, Nathan Baker, 77, ran a red light and hit a Capital Metro bus, a utility pole, and a parked vehicle. Police responded to the crash in the 8200 block near Steck Avenue around 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 2.

APD said Baker was taken to a hospital, where he died on August 7. No one else was injured, according to APD.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 56th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 59 fatalities for the year, APD said.

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111 or submit an anonymous tip via the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program.