If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, don’t hesitate to reach out for help by calling 1 (800) 799-7233 to connect with the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released the identities of two people involved in a suspected murder-suicide in west Austin.

Austin Police said a welfare check call came in just after 1:30 p.m. on April 29 at a home in the 1600 block of Forest Trail, near Enfield Road and MoPac Expressway.

Police found two people dead with trauma to their bodies. They both had gunshot wounds.

On May 4, Austin Police identified the victim as Jaclyn Parrish, 42, and the suspect as Michael Brett Moore, 40.

Jaclyn Parrish, 42, was the victim in a murder-suicide that occurred off Forest Trail in west Austin on April 29, Austin Police said.

APD said “continual dating violence between the couple” appeared to be the motive.

Parrish’s manner of death was determined to be a homicide, while Moore’s manner of death was determined to be a suicide, APD said.

In a statement from Parrish’s family attorney, her family said everyone “deserves a relationship free from domestic violence.”

“If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, the family encourages you to seek out assistance as soon as possible,” said the attorney.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact APD homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

APD said this is the city’s 25th homicide of 2022.