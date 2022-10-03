AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Monday will honor a fallen officer who died in a traffic crash last month.

Senior APD Officer Anthony “Tony” Martin enrolled in the department’s 112th Cadet Class in September 2006, before he was commissioned as an officer in April 2007, per APD. His work with the department included positions on APD’s patrol, DWI unit and motors divisions.

Prior to serving with APD, Martin had spent 20 years enlisted in the United States Air Force.

APD will hold a public visitation on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at Hill Country Bible Church, located at 12124 RR 620 N. in Austin. A public funeral service will then be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.

Prior to both services, APD officers will partake in a law enforcement funeral procession from Cook Walden Funeral Home off North Lamar Boulevard starting at 7 a.m. APD will recognize Martin with full law enforcement honors on the front lawn of the church following Monday’s service.

Martin will be interred at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery after Monday’s funeral, located at 7457 W. Lake Rd. in Abilene.

Martin is survived by his parents, wife, three children and one granddaughter. Austin Cops 4 Charities continues to accept donations online for Martin’s family.